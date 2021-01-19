It cannot be in doubt to any objective observer that drug abuse is now a nationwide problem. It is, indeed, a worry since the damage caused by intake of illicit drugs tends to be mainly on the youth, that segment that represents the future of any nation.

A cursory visit to any major urban centre will convince every patriot that a war ought to be declared on the drug abuse menace. Both boys and girls are now victims. Little wonder there is increase in drug abuse psychosis as can be seen by the number of mentally challenged roaming the streets of our country.

For this column, the appointment of Gen Buba Marwa as chairman and CEO of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is a very welcome development. Gen Marwa fits the bill of a performer and that is what this difficult job needs particularly at this time when evidence points to the fact that NDLEA is not living up to its billing in the face of not only local abuse but the growing report of Nigeria as a trans-shipment point.

Analytically, increases in problems of illicit drugs both reflect and contribute to insecurity and instability. The condition for proliferation of drugs is clear: reduced family and community cohesiveness, increased unemployment and underemployment, economic and social marginalization and increased crime. At a time when dramatic improvements are taking place in some sectors, e.g. communications and technology, improvement of the quality of life for many people has fallen far short of their potential thus creating psychic tensions that drive some to drugs for solace.

Moreover, the lack of economic opportunity has put many in our country in a financial bind and frequently placed severe restrictions on government services available to the most vulnerable segments of the population. In this context, the individual citizens have become more vulnerable to the temptations of money from illicit drug production and trafficking and to the acceptance of illicit drug profits by financial institutions or as direct investment.

In a 2018 Report sponsored by the European Union, nearly 15 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria (around 14.3 million people) reported a “considerable level” of use of psychoactive drug substances, a rate much higher than the 2016 global average of 5.6 per cent among adults. The survey was led by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse with technical support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and funding from the European Union. It showed the highest levels of drug use was recorded among people aged between 25 to 39 with cannabis as the most widely used drug.

Sedatives, heroin, cocaine and the non-medical use of prescription opioids were also noted. The survey excluded the use of tobacco and alcohol. Drug habits in Nigeria have devolved with young people increasingly resorting to potent mixtures of several drugs at the high risk of fatal overdoses. For instance, “gutter water,” a widely consumed cocktail of drugs, is a mix of codeine, tramadol, rohypnol, cannabis and water or juice. Some young adults are also turning to crude concoctions as alternatives, including smoking lizard droppings and as well as sniffing glue, petrol, sewage and urine as inhalants.

Nigeria also faces an internal problem with corruption at major local pharmaceutical companies boosting the illicit supply of codeine-based cough syrups to drug users. The negative consequences of drug abuse affect not only individuals who abuse drugs but also their families and friends, various businesses, and government resources. The most obvious effects of drug abuse which are manifested in the individuals who abuse drugs include ill health, sickness and, ultimately, death. Particularly devastating to an abuser’s health is the contraction of needle borne illnesses including hepatitis and HIV/AIDS through injection drug use. Children of individuals who abuse drugs often are abused or neglected as a result of the individuals’ preoccupation with drugs. Studies have shown that parents who abuse drugs often put their need to obtain and abuse drugs before the health and welfare of their children. Children whose parents and other family members abuse drugs often are physically or emotionally abused and often lack proper immunizations, medical care, dental care, and necessities such as food, water, and shelter. The economic impact of drug abuse on businesses whose employees abuse drugs can be significant. While many drug abusers are unable to attain or hold full-time employment, those who do work put others at risk, particularly when employed in positions where even a minor degree of impairment could be catastrophic; airline pilots, air traffic controllers, train operators, and bus drivers are just a few examples.

Economically, businesses often are affected because employees who abuse drugs sometimes steal cash or supplies, equipment, and products that can be sold to get money to buy drugs. The economic consequences of drug abuse severely burden federal, state, and local government resources and, ultimately, the taxpayer. Given the enormous consequences of drug abuse and the huge challenge it poses to national development, the NDLEA has been tasked by law to eradicate the vice in the country. The NDLEA is a federal agency charged with eliminating the growing, processing, manufacturing, selling, exporting, and trafficking of hard drugs. The agency was established by Decree Number 48 of 1989. However, 32 years after its formation, the problem of drug abuse instead of reducing appears to be worsening. All that may soon change following the recent decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint, former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), as the Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA.

He is coming to the job prepared as he had worked as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria. Noted for his tradition of an excellent record of performance wherever he touches, there are already high expectations of enduring reforms by the staff of the agency and Nigerians since the appointment was announced. Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland. He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Going by Marwa’s pedigree, one is not in doubt that he has what it takes to address the drug abuse challenge in the country. We, however, suggest that whatever solutions that he may bring on board should recognise the seriousness and increase the priority placed on drug abuse as a social problem and develop a series of drug indicators such as develop an information base for national and international planning on the costs of drug abuse and prepare estimates of costs of drug abuse and its impact.

Important question like, what is the social and economic drain of drug abuse and addictive disorders should also be addressed. Answers to this question are needed to facilitate policy planning. Efforts should be made to prepare estimates of costs to provide models for the assessment of costs at both the national and local levels. These estimates should include direct and indirect cost elements involving health, crime, education, poverty and employment impacts.

There is also the need to increase knowledge of drug abuse problems and effective interventions, such as the use of tools of communications technology to achieve better transfer and use of information flows rapidly around the country. The process of knowledge assessment and transfer provides an opportunity to improve national and community responses to substance-related problems. Drug abuse prevention has not sufficiently exploited communications tools. New uses of electronic information transfer are needed. Increase in international collaboration on drug abuse is also essential.

International agencies have a wealth of expertise on drug problems, and their combined experience gives a unique opportunity to tackle complex problems. A mechanism of collaboration is needed to focus the cooperation of international agencies on selected drug abuse problems. An example of a suitable area for collaborative work by agencies is drug abuse by children: use of marijuana, volatile solvents, glues and other cheap intoxicating substances must be prevented. Widespread throughout the world, this kind of problem needs the active collaboration of agencies such as UNICEF, ILO, UNESCO, the World Bank and the NDLEA. The agency should take advantage of such collaborations to reduce drug abuse menace in the country. General Marwa has been assigned a tough job, but with his pedigree and support of all Nigerians, he would succeed.

– Aluta Continua!