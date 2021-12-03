Manchester United are reportedly prepared to hand new interim head coach Ralf Rangnick as much as £100m to spend during the January transfer window.

Rangnick will manage the Red Devils for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign before taking on a two-year consultancy role, where he is expected to be involved in bringing new players to the club.

According to The Mirror, Man United are confident that the German can turn the team’s season around and are prepared to hand him a winter budget of £100m.

The report claims that RB Leipzig duo Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku are January targets for the 20-time English champions, although any move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland will have to wait until next summer.

Rangnick is also believed to be ready to explore the idea of signing Timo Werner from Chelsea, with the Blues thought to be open to selling the Germany international.

Man United’s new interim manager is expected to be in the stands for Thursday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal, with Michael Carrick again leading the team from the dugout.