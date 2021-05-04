BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Wife of a People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chieftain in Ekiti State, Mrs Abimbola Omotoso has dismissed the allegation of rape against her husband, saying it was politically motivated.

Mrs Omotoso, accused the state government of plotting to frame her husband up with a ‘phantom’ rape charges using a house help that had lived with them for over five years to achieve the sinister motive.

Her spouse, Hon Samuel Omotoso is the immediate past Lawmaker representing Oye Constituency ll in the state House of Assembly.

Responding, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, said the matter was being investigated by the police and that it would be premature to preempt police.

Mrs Omotoso while speaking with police in Ado Ekiti on Monday exonerated her husband of rape, saying the family of the house help, especially the mother, had even given testimony absolving the former Lawmaker of the allegation.

“The allegation is untrue, politically motivated just like many others made against my husband in the past and I wonder when he will be allowed his freedom to private life, devoid of incessant political harassment from the present state government.

“My husband is a medical doctor and a PDP politician who contested, won and served as the Honorable member from Oye Constituency 1, the same constituency with His Excellency Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State in the last 5th Assembly.