The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State has declared two herdsmen wanted in connection with the alleged rape of an 18 – year- old girl identified as Aisha.

The incident took place at Gamoleji village in Edu local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in state, Babawale Afolabi, made this known in a statement in llorin yesterday.

“On Friday, 30th July, 2021 the Kwara Command of the NSCDC received a report that one Aisha, 18, of Gamoleji village, Lafiagi was attacked by two herdsmen who are now at large,” Afolabi stated.

He added that the fleeing pastoralists in their attempt to have canal knowledge of the girl, attacked her with a cutlass and left a deep cut on her head.

“Some people later came to the rescue of the girl while the men ran away, leaving the girl in a pool of blood,” the NSCDC spokesman said.

Afolabi said two cows owned by the herdsmen seized by the people were taken into custody by the Seriki Fulani of the community and Dogo Baluji of Miyetti Allah.