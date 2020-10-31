Nigerian rapper, Ladipoe, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Ladipoe disclosed the news via his Instagram story on Wednesday October 28, saying he recently received the results of his COVID-19 test and it came back positive.

He also said his symptoms were mild and that he’s getting better.

The rapper announced via Twitter after confirming he’s positive, he said had been in isolation for the past 20 days and said to be recovering.

He posted, “I have received the results of my COVID-19 test and it was positive. I have been in isolation for about 20 days now. Due to the state of affairs in the country, this Monday was the earliest I could get tested. My symptoms have been miles and I’m getting better everyday.

“Please continue to take the necessary safety precautions when you’re out to protect yourself and your loved ones. Not everyone has mild symptoms. This is definitely something to be taken seriously.”