Women football activist and founder of Ratels Sports Development Foundation, Barrister Paul Edeh, has announced a three-year lifeline for the FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

He made the announcement when he hosted the newly elected executive committee members of SWAN FCT led by Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka in Abuja.

While congratulating the association for a successful election that produced the Chidoka-led new exco, Edeh, who is sole financier of the two rising Nigeria’s female clubs – Ratels FC and Honey Badgers, assured of his commitment to continuously partner SWAN.

He said; “Our partnership with SWAN FCT was due to the diligence and sincerity of the Chairman Ndubueze Chidoka. The documents available to me show that the election that produced the new leadership was backed by the Sports Writers in FCT and they are behind you. The congratulation letter from the National body is a further affirmation.

“My advice to all Nigerians and indeed sports writers is to always find factors that unite us more than any other thing. There must be a meeting ground. My foyer into sports was to seek a platform that will best unite us as a people. I established Ratels sports development foundation to further actualise this purpose.

“I will want to host the entire SWAN membership in the nearest future when any outstanding issue would have been resolved. I will dedicate myself to giving SWAN FCT a lifeline in the next three years in the form of a cash donation which will start this year.”

Earlier, SWAN FCT Chairman, Comrade Chidoka hailed the genuineness and commitment of Ratels Sports Development Foundation owner in human capital improvement using his personal resources.

Chidoka, however, promised to always make the welfare of SWAN members top priority amidst efforts to keep the association as one. Vice Chairman Salifu Usman, Secretary Ikenna Okonkwo, Treasurer Ayodeji Makinde, Financial Secretary Muhiyideen and Welfare Officer Busayo Olowokere among others including former SWAN FCT Chairman Comrade Tony Ezimako were part of the visit.