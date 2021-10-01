The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) has said one of the ways of curbing fake news and hate speeches is to ensure proper remuneration of Media Practitioners in the country.

The Union therefore urged government to consider a new remuneration package that will befit Media Practitioners and their members who are in the Cultural sector.

National President of RATTAWU, Kabir Garba TSanni made the call while speaking at inaugural meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the union held in Abuja.

He said, “As a Union, we have always argued that the media space has its peculiarities and dangers, especially in this era of heightened insecurity. Thus, we are calling on government to consider a new remuneration package that will befit Media Practitioners and our members who are in the Cultural sector. This demand is predicated on the age-long moral norm of “a fair wage for a fair labour” as stipulated by International Labour Organisations (ILO) Fair Labour Standard Act of 1938.

“It is when this is done that the Media will perform maximally. When workers of the Media Industry are poorly remunerated, the likelihood is that fake news, arising from the instinct of ‘Making ends to meet,’ will continue. Therefore, one of the ways of curbing fake news and hate speeches is proper remuneration of Media Practitioners. Acknowledging this and implementing it currently that the nation is no longer at ease is an imperative.”

Speaking on the security challenge in the country, Tsanni said the concern and worry of the union regarding the prevailing insecurity is that it has hampered education, hindered free movement of goods and services and has put food security in jeopardy, adding that this explains why the prices of foodstuff have skyrocketed.

He said, “those who bear the brunt of all these are the poor working class. Same people whose earnings are a metaphor of a mirage, occasioned by the low purchasing-power of the naira and increasing dollar exchange rate vis-a vis the naira. As global citizens and workers, the current exchange rate of the naira is simply enslaving and unacceptable. Therefore, the managers of our economy must rejig their policies and tailor them towards emancipating the naira, not just in terms of exchange rate but purchasing power.”

He said the spate of strikes in the country is not declining so also the threats, explaining that the reason for this is not farfetched, as agreements are not always honoured?

He said, “When the workplace conditions are not being improved? When the take-home-pay is over-taken by taxes, and increase in tariffs? Promotions are no longer conducted and effected as at when due. Furthermore, when they are eventually conducted and effected, the accrued arrears are hardly paid. These are the germane issues that are capable of breeding unhealthy industrial relations between the employee and the employer.”