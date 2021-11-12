Talented singer, Tobenna Alumona, popularly known as Ratty, has released his latest EP titled ‘Full Moon’.

According to the native of Enugu State, the EP dropped on Friday, November 12, 2021, has an array of songs and potential hits which will shake the music Industry.

The six-track EP includes Holy Water, I Got You Ft Mandy Dollz, Addiction, Dorari, How Dare You Featuring Teni And Dance. He is an Afrobeat and Afro centric singer. All the songs are available on various music Platforms.

Ratty who has been in the music industry since 2013, is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Harikov, Ukraine. He was raised in Lagos, Owerri, Kano, Calabar and Enugu, due to his father’s public servant job. As a young boy, His mother revealed that it took the sound of music to get him to stop crying. His love for music led him to use part of his school fees to book for a studio session just to build a career in music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratty says his mentors include Wande Coal and Drake due to their relevance, consistency and punch lines.