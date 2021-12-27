Director-general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, said Kaduna River has large mineral resources and raw gold that are untapped.

Jamoh however corrected the impression that there can’t be maritime activities in the north because it has no sea, saying that it is all about dredging the waterways for economic activities. Addressing reporters at the weekend in Kaduna, the maritime boss cited Egypt where artificial lakes are converted to maritime activities, adding that north should begin to think outside the box and dredge its waterways for socio-economic gains.

He said majority of people does believe that since north do not have sea it does not have maritime, saying that was not correct.

He noted that in Egypt, its artificial lake has been turned to maritime activities. He noted that River Kaduna could be dredged and it would be better made use of. He said that River Kaduna is as good as sea.

“Whatever resources you can have in our sea, you can have it there. The maritime asset you can have in our sea, you have it here in River Kaduna. That is where you will get things like gold, copper, everything, under the water. We don’t harness it.

“So many things you are seeing at the sea, you can get it at River Kaduna. So, all we need to do is trying to assess what and what do we have in the river? You see that River Kaduna underneath, there are a lot of things including gold.”

“It is a matter of conducting the research, there are also a lot of things that we are using to produce medicine for hypertension, diabetics, such things come under water, it doesn’t matter we have to be at the sea, the same water that harbours such things at sea, we can have the same things in inland waterways,” he said.

He wondered why all these years, they never tried to look at the River Kaduna beyond what the River Kaduna should provide.

“We should be able to see a lot of things in River Kaduna across that line.

“Each time I pass through the River Kaduna, I see Dollars and Pounds, Euro flowing away but I cannot fetch them,” he added.

He said if dredged the River Kaduna was going to generate a lot of income across the value chain of water resources, adding that it would open up tourism business along the river banks and generate both direct and indirect employment.