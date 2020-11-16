By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim says Africa has lost two great sons with the deaths of former President of the Republic of Ghana, Flt. Lt John Jerry Rawlings and former Governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Bàlàrabe Musa.

In a statement made available to journalists by his chief press secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, Olawepo-Hashim recalled that while he was on exile in Ghana in 1989, late Rawlings was a good host who provided him with shelter.

He said, “I pay my tribute to two great sons of Africa who passed away in the last two days – Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings (rtd) former President of the Republic of Ghana and Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa former Governor of old Kaduna State.

“Both were distinguished in their love for Africa’s development and their belief and hope for positive change in Africa.”

Reflecting further, Olawepo-Hashim noted, “I was a personal beneficiary of President’s Rawlings kindness and solidarity with the African course in 1989. President Rawlings provided accommodation and protection for hundreds of African Youth and students, fleeing persecution from their home governments in decent state guest houses through the office of the All African Students Union (AASU).

“AASU enjoyed diplomatic status in Ghana under his government Africa has lost a good man,” he said

As for the former Kaduna State governor, Olawepo-Hashim said, “Bàlàrabe was a political icon and champion of ordinary Nigerians including the elite who truly desired a corruption free Nigeria.

“As the first democratically elected governor of Kaduna state, late Bàlàrabe Musa was quick in changing the fortunes of his dear state and had within a short span, achieved a developmental stride in old Kaduna state which was unprecedented.

“Bàlàrabe would be remembered for his fearless approach to issues of governance and his constant remarks against under the table deals which had made politicians at all levels to tread with caution.

“Nigeria has, indeed lost a statesman,” he said.