A former Minister and Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has condoled with the Government and People of Ghana over the passage of their former President, Jerry John Rawlings aged 73.

In a statement released to the media on Saturday, Senator Obanikoro lauded the institutional and developmental reforms initiated by him despite his military credentials.

The former Minister expressed that Rawlings would be missed not only by Ghanaians but Africans as a continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further condoled with President Nana Akufo- Ado and the good people of Ghana.

He urged the country to sustain the democratic ethos the ex-President lived for by consolidating its gains for the betterment of the country.

The statement reads in part: ” On behalf of my family, I wish to express my condolences over the passage of President John Jerry Rawlings who died at the age of 73.

My stint as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana increased my knowledge and world view of the roles that the late President played in the restoration of democracy in the country despite his military background.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for God to give the family the fortitude to bear his loss “