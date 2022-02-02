The Gombe State government yesterday condemned the setting ablaze of an All Progressives Congress (APC) office and that of another political party, saying it is the handiwork of some political thugs acting under the supervision of the enemies of the people and government of the State.

In a statement by commissioner for Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lepes, the state government vowed to bring perpetrators to book, noting that the razing of the party offices is the result of desperation, which is a trademark of power and blood thirsty persons who, having control of the state treasury, are hell bent on returning to loot the state dry.

Lepes said, “The Government of Gombe State condemns in strongest terms the ugly activities of some political thugs acting under the clear instruction and supervision of the enemies of the peace loving people and Government of Gombe State by setting ablaze an APC office and another political party’s office.

“This show of desperation is the trade mark of some power and blood thirsty people who lost control of the State treasury and are hell bent on returning, and so have resorted to unleashing violence on the peaceful polity of the State which is the envy of other states. We wish to remind all and sundry irrespective of political affiliation that we are in a democracy and the only means of getting to power is through the ballot box which time is yet to come. We also wish to state categorically clear that the Government of Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya will continue do everything to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.”

Vowing to arrest and prosecute those behind the inferno, the state government noted: “We will bring all the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We wish to commend the security agents in the state for promptly bringing the situation under control. We will continue to give all security operatives in the state the needed support to deal decisively with everyone that will bring about the breaking of peace In the State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our Government will not spare anybody regardless of his or her position who intends to disrupt the current peaceful coexistence which this government labored to create and sustain.

“In the meantime we want to encourage the peace loving and law abiding citizens of the State to continue following the path of peace in their respective endeavors and be law abiding in all their dealings.

In the same vein, the Police in the state has warned against political campaigns in the state, saying any person or group of persons, caught campaigning when it is not yet time for the campaigns will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Sp. Obed Mary Malum, said she state commissioner of Police, CP Ishola Babatunde Babaita, “is miffed over the unfortunate incident where some unidentified miscreants at about 1130pm on 31st January, 2022 and early morning of 1st February 2022 burnt down APC Stand at Shongo Idrisa along Airport road, PDP State Secretariat opposite Bauchi Park and Atiku for President 2023 North East Business Community along Bauchi road”.

The Police warned all aggrieved persons to be law abiding and assist with useful information to fish out the culprits.

The police spokesperson said, “The Command is using this medium to warn any person or group of persons to know that it is not yet time for political campaigns anyone found under any guise will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.”

“All aggrieved parties should remain calm and law abiding and give cooperation to the Command while effort is on top gear to unravel those behind the heinous act.

“The Command, lastly wishes to advise the General Public and the good people of Gombe State to warn their wards to be wary of Politicians who may mislead them into political thuggery.”