The Redeemed Christian Church of God has donated a dialysis centre named Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to the Ogun State government.

The donation done by the charity arm of the church is aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare and supporting the state government’s efforts in bringing critical healthcare solutions closer to people and avert avoidable deaths.

In the goodwill message of the general overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye which was delivered by Pastor Aboaba Folagbade Olajide, he reiterated that the church would not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the dialysis centre in Sagamu would complement the ICU centre at the RCCG Redemption Camp, Mowe and would be put into good use by the authorities to the glory of God and many lives will be saved.