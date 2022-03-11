Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced the creation of the directorate of politics and governance to guide and assist its members seeking elective offices.

In a memo addressed to all regions, provinces, zones and other levels of the church, the mission led by renowned cleric, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the directorate was created for the political education of its members.

Among its several functions, the directorate will mobilise members of the church to obtain their permanent voter cards to fully participate in the 2023 general election.

The memo dated February 28, 2022, is titled: “The Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance” with reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/MEMO/20/01/2022.

The assistant general overseer for administration and personnel, Pastor John Odesola, who signed it, said, “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a provincial officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them when required.”

He directed the parishes to send the details of its nominated coordinators for the office within two weeks of receipt of the letter.

