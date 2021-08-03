The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), through her charity arm, His Love Foundation (HLF) is set to donate a full-fledged Dialysis centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital,(OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State.

The centre named, Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Center will have three units of Dialysis Machines, a Medical Water Reverse Osmosis Purification System and 30KVA generator.

Speaking to the media in Lagos, Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility ( CSR ) of The RCCG, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said the foundation has impacted more than 130 million people and spent over eighteen billion naira on a series of CSR activities covering the six points of concern of the foundation.

Iluyomade also announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise and dispense funds in a transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to continue to deepen her initiatives, and broaden the level of impact in benefiting millions of Nigerians that are in desperate and dire needs.

The funding to be raised will be used to support His Love Foundation’s efforts in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

“CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succor in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons, so this crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the suffering of people across the world especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic,’’ he said.