The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), through her charity arm, His Love Foundation (HLF) is set to increase her social intervention projects, after impacting more than 130 million people and spending N18,444,618,335.97 (over eighteen billion naira), on a series of CSR activities covering the 6 points of concern of the foundation, His Love Foundation (HLF), the charity arm of Redeemed Christian Church of God, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise and dispense funds in a transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to continue to deepen her initiatives, spread, and broaden the level of impacts in benefiting millions of Nigerians that are in desperate and dire needs.

In the last three years, the Redeemed Christian church of God in Nigeria has spent on various CSR activities over N18,444,618,335.97, impacting over 130,753,857 people in her 43,000 operating centers spread over the 36 states of the federation.

The funding to be raised will be used to support His Love Foundation’s efforts in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

The crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which are in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry.

Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility ( CSR ) of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade while speaking to the media on the foundation’s work stated that, “CSR is a matter of life and death and the church has committed itself to giving succor in 6 specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons, so this crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the suffering of people across the world especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic”.

He went on to say that, “There are a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not be available at all or available in time to meet all the rapidly-changing needs on the ground, hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference. We therefore need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact.”

He further stated that, with as little as #1000 a month or #12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more, from a partner, we will be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform more lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the HLF has entered into partnerships with 4 Insurance companies in Nigeria to give 1year free Accident Insurance Policy to partners who make lump sum donations of #12,000 or more at once.

According to Iluyomade, the insurance partners are Axa Mansard, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Veritas Kapita and Cornerstone Insurance

The policy provides a worldwide cover on 24-hour basis and pays prompt compensation in the event of injuries, disability or death caused solely by accident, external and visible events such as road accidents, Motor cycle and Tricycle ( Keke NAPEP) risks are covered, however, power bikes or bikes used for racing are excluded.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the 3rd year anniversary of the setting up of His Love Foundation – The RCCG Charity, and the 69th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Foundation will be donating a full-fledged Dialysis centre to be named Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to the Ogun State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis unit in Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu to be donated will have 3 units of Dialysis Machines, a Medical Water Reserve Osmosis Purification System and 30KVA generator.

This donation will be the 16th in the series of specialised medical interventions – Intensive Care Units (ICU)/ Dialysis Centres / Cancer Screening Centre / Primary Healthcare Centres – donated by His Love Foundation in the country.