The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday admitted that the re-introduction of excise duty collection on non-alcoholic drinks will lead to loss of jobs and possibly, price hike which will be transferred to the final consumers.

Speaking at the MMS Business Discourse themed: “X-raying the Proposed Excise Duty Regime for Carbonated Beverages in a Recovering Economy”, the comptroller-general of the service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), noted that in the short term the new excise regime may present temporary hardship to the excise traders that hitherto didn’t pay duties.

Ali, who was represented by the controller, Lagos industrial command, comptroller Monica Shaahu, presented a paper titled, “Merits and Demerits of Excise Duty in a COVID-19 Recovering Economy.”

According to him, the wide production and consumption of carbonated non-alcoholic drinks locally is a strong indication that it will trigger a significant revenue rise from excise duty when brought under excise control.

He said, “Invariably, job losses and maybe possible price hike which will affect the final consumers may occur.”

Ali, however, noted that bringing the carbonated non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks under excise control will cushion the effects of the overdependence on oil/ import duty revenue occasioned by global economic response to COVID-19.

“Away from the revenue view, the health and environment hazards presented by the production and consumption of carbonated drinks will be ameliorated, bringing them under regulation and control. Excise traders under the new regime are likely to think of exportation to enjoy the duty free delivery incentives from the federal government thereby attract more forex to the economy.”

However, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has revealed that the proposed re-introduction of excise duty collection on non-alcoholic drinks would see producers of the items lose up to NGN1.9trillion in revenue sales between 2022-2025.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Fruit Juice Producers branch of MAN, Mr. Fred Chiazor stated that the losses indicate a 39.5% loss due to imposition of the new taxes with concomitant impact on jobs and supply chain businesses.

The group called for a suspension of the fiscal policy, even as it noted that the proposed excise duty collection will shrink the sector’s contribution to the GDP which is currently represents 35% of manufacturing.