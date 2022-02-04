It did not come as a surprise that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development released a tome of information laden with questionable data, to refute the recent statement by Governor Bala Mohammed, about the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

We must thank the Co-ordinator of the NSIP, Dr. Umar Bindir, a highly accomplished scholar, technocrat and politician for the comprehensive data he released on what is supposed to be the activities of the Ministry in Bauchi State.

To start with, as we have admitted, time and again, we wish to reiterate that Bauchi State, under Governor Bala Mohammed, has benefitted from the Muhammadu Buhari Administration in several areas, notably: bail-out funds, ministry of commerce and industry, education and the recent commencement of oil exploration in the Alkaleri River Basin of the State. We remain very grateful.

But before going forward, we want to place on record that we do not have any recollection of any response from the Federal Government, each time Governor Bala Mohammed makes such sincere pronouncements that are quite uncommon, given the nature of our politics. But he has no regrets because Bala Mohammed considers himself more of a statesman than a politician.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response on behalf of the Ministry, Dr. Bindir said: “The Ministry wishes to categorically affirm that the above unsubstantiated statements credited to the Bauchi State Governor are manifestly false, and have absolutely no bearing to the realities on ground.”

Going by the data released by Dr. Bindir, the NSIP could be considered a huge success in Bauchi State. Incidentally, that is not the case. We wish to make the following clarifications:

FIGURES THAT DON’T ADD UP: The figures supplied by Dr. Bindir simply do not add up. And that discrepancy cannot be wished away. We wish to cite three examples as given in the table below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The above raises a number of pertinent questions:

Where are the 231 extra schools whose pupils were purportedly fed under the NHGSFP? At what cost?

What are the identities of the 37, 288 extra beneficiaries of the CCT captured by the NSIP and not the State Government?

What are the identities of the 11, 597 extra beneficiaries of the GEEP captured by the NSIP and not the State Government?

It should be noted that the figures supplied by the Bauchi State Government reflect a clear picture of the state of affairs, in our State, and we challenge the NSIP to produce evidence to disprove them.

In addition, it should be placed on record that the State Office of the SIP only received payment twice in 2021 in respect of NHGSFP Programme. We ask: why was it stopped and since we are aware that the programme has been going on in some other states, what happened to the money budgeted for its operations in Bauchi State? Or was there a deliberate policy to exclude Bauchi State as way of punishing the people or getting them to rebel against the Governor and the Government?

ADVERTISEMENT

OPAQUENESS AND POLITICISATION OF THE PROGRAMMES: While it is true that the State Governor did indeed nominate a focal person, in reality, some critical decisions about the programme have been undertaken without her knowledge. Four examples stand out here. These are

(a) The State Government is not aware of the beneficiaries and selection process of mobile money agents quoted in the Ministry’s response.

(b)The State Government does not know the beneficiaries and the selection process of the phone repairs programme.

(c) The State Government is not aware of the beneficiaries and process of selection of grant for rural women.

(d) The State Government is not aware of the process and selection of the Science and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Centres which are captured in 13 public secondary schools in the state.

We challenge Dr. Bindir to provide evidence of any collaboration between the NSIP and the State Government in identifying beneficiaries for the four programmes mentioned above. And if the State Government was not involved, how was the Ministry that is very distant from the rural populace, able to identify the rural poor in Bauchi except by some sleight-of-hand that was probably designed to polarise the state along partisan political lines or to favour some chosen people? If that was what happened, what guarantees do we have that those who ought to benefit were not excluded since the non-involvement of the state government could not have been done with the best of intentions? And assuming that the collaboration touted by Dr. Bindir existed in other states, why was Bauchi State denied the same level of involvement?

PARADOX: NIGERIA AS POVERTY CAPITAL OF THE WORLD ? Going, by the figures released by the NSIP, it is strange that poverty still exists in Bauchi State. Extrapolating it to the national level, with such huge expenditure, capturing a large number of Nigerians, is it not paradoxical that Nigeria, still parades the unenviable reputation of being the poverty capital of the world

TRANSPARENCY DEFICIT: Obviously, something is wrong somewhere. Quarrelling with Transparency International’s verdict on corruption in Nigeria hardly removes the fact that the genuine and patriotic effort of President Muhammadu to reduce poverty, through the instrumentality of the NSIP, has been derailed by officials who have hijacked an otherwise laudable project for selfish projects. And to expect that we should keep quiet in the face of it, is to deny our right as citizens of this great country, to weigh in on conduct that is capable of worsening the painful pauperisation of our people.

We thank Dr. Bindir for his gesture of welcoming Bauchi State to the fold of responsible governments that see the need and actually establish social safety net projects, that address the poorest of the poor and provide the youth and special persons, the opportunity for productive engagement and the dignity of life. As Dr. Bindir is probably aware, that was a fundamental plank of Governor Bala Mohammed’s Governorship campaign in 2019. In pursuing the social investment programme, the Governor is only living true to his philosophy that Government is a social contract and that elected officials have a moral responsibility to fulfil the promises on the bases on which they were elected.

It is for the above reasons that, in under three years, the Bala Mohammed Administration has launched the Kauran Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) in 10 out of the 20 local government areas of the state. Other empowerment programmes are in the areas of transportation, skills acquisition and agriculture that have witnessed the empowerment of thousands youth with tricycles and cars, training in modern agricultural techniques as well as capacity building in various skills, to equip our youth for self-employment and insulate them from criminal activities.

We are happy that the good people of Bauchi State appreciate these life-changing interventions that, added to the breath-taking infrastructural developments taking place all over the state, have reassured the people that democracy can word and indeed, translate to the government of the people, by the people and for the people rather than a cabal of mindless predators, sectional gladiators and religious zealots as some people are propagating in Bauchi State.

Finally, rather than take up arms against Governor Bala Mohammed, we invite Dr. Bindir to undertake a forensic appraisal aimed at rectifying observed gaps in delivering on the laudable promise of the NSIP. Unless, perhaps, there are some non-people oriented subterranean issues, overshadowing the implementation of the NSIP in Bauchi State.

Signed

Mukhtar Gidado

Special Adviser (Media & Publicity)

to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State

03 February, 2022.