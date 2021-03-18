BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has sought increased private sector participation of all eligible renewable energy developers in partnership with it towards increasing access to off-grid electricity supply in the country.

Managing Director of REA Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad made this known in his remarks during a technical webinar held recently by REA with mini-grid developers, Solar Home Systems (SHS) distributors and the general public on the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) and the 5-million connection Solar Power Naija programme being implemented by the agency.

In a statement signed by Ahmed Abubakar, a communication consultant, the MD said, “This Workshop is designed to facilitate the increase in private sector participation of all eligible renewable energy developers in partnership with REA. “We look forward to engaging with you and fostering more partnerships, while impacting the lives of Nigerians with clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity in the off-grid communities and empowering them through productive use of energy.

“We therefore use this opportunity to invite all willing investors haven positioned ourselves to assist companies in the areas of fund raising, tips, etc. that would make their off-grid business investment worthwhile.”

Over 400 participants across the country and international renewable energy space joined the webinar during which questions were entertained from participants on how to participate and partner with the agency to increase energy access across the country.

NEP is a programme designed to catalyse off-grid electricity supply in Nigeria through provision of grant funding, detailed market data and technical assistance in collaboration with the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) who have already put on the table $350m and $200m respectively. Its components are Solar Hybrid Mini Grids, Solar Home Systems (SHS), Energy Efficient Productive Use Appliances and Equipment (PUE) and the Energising Education Programme (EEP).