Recently, Leadership newspapers reported that nearly 200 Nigerians have applied as volunteers to be recruited into the Ukrainian army to help the country resist the invasion of Russia.

It was gathered that the volunteers who have been asked to pay for their own ticket and visas, which is about $1,000 (over 500,000) had decried the situation and wondered why the Ukrainian authorities would impose such stringent measures on people willing to help them fight the invasion of their country.

Speaking on the matter, Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja Bohdan Soltys, told me that the embassy is compiling the list of eligible volunteers, adding that about 200 applications have been received by the Embassy as of Wednesday.

He however, denied asking Nigerians to pay $1,000 for ticket and visas adding that the embassy has not received specific instructions from the Ukrainian Government on what to do next and therefore cannot comment on the sponsorship of the Nigerians.

He said “because we don t have any specific instructions from the Ukrainian government, what we do now is we make a list of people who want to be volunteers and wait for our government to give us instructions on what to do.

“We have received about 200 applications from Nigerians who want to join the Ukrainian army to fight Russia.”

A volunteer, who wished to remain anonymous, said “I am ready to fight to free Ukraine from the unnecessary and unprovoked attack on their sovereignty. That is an honour to the Ukrainian people and I stand to benefit from it economically because Nigeria does not offer me the kind of opportunity I can get in Ukraine.”

In a chat with International Constitutional Law expert, Livingstone Wechie, he said that ordinarily, a nation at war should not be asking volunteers to pay such a huge amount of money for visas and tickets before being recruited.

He however, noted that the sad situation goes to show the “extent to which Nigerians are looking for an escape route from Nigeria even if it will cost their lives.“

“There are also Nigerians in Ukraine who prefer to remain refugees than come back to Nigeria. That raises a lot of questions concerning our commitment to our citizens. There is an economic war against Nigerian citizens, but it is unfortunate that it has degenerated to a point where our people are now looking for an escape route at the cost of their lives.

“Successive governments in Nigeria have failed to develop any practicable economic plan for the Nigerian people. This is very disturbing and our government must do something about it,” he said.