A Policeman has been spotted in a viral video washing a Rolls Royce Cullinan belonging to star musician, Davido.

The police officer was seen at the background in a video made by Davido to announce that he would be partying at a club on Wednesday night.

Apparently in preparation for the appointment, the man in Police uniform was seen cleaning the posh car worth N200million, which Davido would ride to the venue.

The musician who disclosed days ago that he made $23million last year, was telling the public about showing up at the club even as the officer who was in a police cardigan usually worn while working as security for high-profile individuals and celebrities, was spotted washing the Rolls Royce parked behind the singer.

The video which has gone viral has sparked reactions from netizens as they expressed shock on what money can do in Nigeria.

In reaction, kinglavish_007 wrote; nor be police turn car wash so spykida; Na police dy clean car ooo 360transformationgym; Na police Dey wash him car sha. Wetin b this one

ogchris_official; Should I say it? Yes Davido >>>wizkid, not comparing just faxxs from my book __godson1010; No be police they clean him RR so?

hrh_kingdiamond; Na police Dey clean OBO car so? 😂 What a country 😂 What money cannot do doesn’t not exist

babe_boi_wynne; Abeg wen dem start to clean car with police uniform