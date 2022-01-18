Nigerians who felt unsatisfied with the verdict of the director of public prosecution on the case of late Sylvester Oromoni, have continued to express their opinions on the matter.

Some of them told me that the judgment on his death is the height of injustice, while also asking questions about the results of autopsies conducted on the late pupil, questioning the contradicting information on both of them.

Five students and five employees of the school were previously arrested by the police, following an alleged attack on Oromoni by senior students of Dowen College, where he reportedly sustained internal injuries that resulted in his demise.

However, legal advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Adetutu Oshinusi, cleared the suspects recently after two autopsy results.

The first autopsy carried out by a consultant pathologist at the central hospital Warri, Clement Vhriterhire, revealed that Sylvester died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”

But the interim and final autopsy report by LASUTH, attributed the cause of death to “Septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle.”

The father had since restated the family’s commitment to get justice, saying that “he would not bury his son, even if it takes 30 years to get justice.”

A public affairs analyst, Mr Carl Umegboro, believes that the autopsy results were not manipulated, and therefore will not change from the results obtained already as there were no signs of flaws or conspiracy anywhere.

However, he said, “It is at the discretion of the bereaved family to recommend another hospital if in doubt. So, the Police action is in the family’s interest so that if they suspect any foul play in the autopsy result, they can use the hospital of their choice.

“Legal system has its way of operation. It is not a room and parlour affair. Yes, inside the room and parlour, the stories point to brutal death through bullying. But scientific research has said otherwise. This is the English legal system and different from morals. Nonetheless, I deeply commiserate with the bereaved family”, Umegboro said.

The family’s lawyer for the case, Mr Femi Falana had also rejected the autopsy report, noting that it was too hasty.

A Kaduna based teacher and educationist, Mathew Tor, lamented lack of injustice in the country, while urging the deceased’s parent to move on and leave everything to God.

“It is quite unfortunate that there is no justice in this part of the world. But I would urge the father to let go and leave vengeance to God. That is the only way he can move on from the trauma of his son’s demise.”

Already, the coroner’s inquest into the death of Oromoni commenced the previous Saturday at the Epe Magistrate Court.

The presiding magistrate, Mikail Kadiri, after hearing the parties ordered the police to immediately release copies of statements obtained during the investigation to interested parties, and that counsel make the necessary applications for certified true copies of relevant documents in the court’s possession.