Everybody has sent messages that they soon wished they hadn’t. Fortunately, WhatsApp allows those risky texts to be deleted before the recipient has the chance to see them.

The bad news, though, is that WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ function isn’t perfect, and there’s an easy way to get around it and still read messages after they have been deleted by the sender.

Using the Notification Log app, you can read deleted WhatsApp messages. It’s important to note from the beginning, though, that you cannot read messages that had been deleted before the app was installed.

There are just a handful of simple steps to follow before you can have permanent access to thought-to-be deleted messages.

Step 1

First, go to the Play Store and download the Notification History Log app. It is a third-party app that maintains a log of all notifications, and can be used for reasons beyond reading deleted messages.

If you accidentally clear notifications from the notification panel before accessing them, you can do just that through the app.

Step 2

Once installed, you have to allow the app the necessary access and permission, allowing it to access your notifications.

YOU MAYLIKE No Content Available

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 3

From there, you will have any notification that appears on your phone stored in the Notification History Log app. They will automatically appear in the app and can be found in the ‘Advanced History’ section.

As a result, even deleted WhatsApp has deleted a message, it can still be seen via the third-party app.

Step 4

The app’s only downside is that the best version is paid for, and the free version can cause a bit of a clutter on your phone.

Culled from Marca.com