The National Library of Nigeria said it has started sensitising children and students in primary and secondary schools on reading culture towards enhancing their knowledge and creativity.

The acting National Librarian, Dr. Oluchi Kalu, disclosed this on Saturday during the the 2021 Readership Promotion Campaign held at the National Library, Bauchi State branch.

She explained that the campaigns were extended to some identified groups in the society such as nursing mothers in maternity homes, workers and travellers in motor parks, inmates in the correctional centers and rural communities

Kalu further disclosed that the National Library has strategised the campaign to ensure its success through donations of books to correctional centres, radio talkshows, read aloud by and for school children as well as the roundtable discussions.

The acting National Librarian, who was represented by Head of Adamawa State branch, Wilfred Maidoki, said that similar campaign had already taken place in states of Edo, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Gombe and FCT Abuja.

“I urge us all to keenly participate in all the activities and prpgrammes lined up for this event, taking into cognisance the poor reading culture in Nigeria as a dangerous challenge to national development which must be addressed,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the father of the occasion, Prof. Mansur Malumfashi of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, advised stakeholders to put all hands on deck to revive reading culture among children both at home and school with a view to having young generation of readers in the country.

In a remark, the head of branch National Library, Bauchi State, Mallam Hussain Hambagda, appealed to the federal and state governments to look into the plight of libraries in the country, noting that they were long overdue for renovations.

A guest speaker at the event, Dr. Kabiru Abdullahi, from the Department of English, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, encouraged the children to read in order to live longer.

“One of the benefit of reading is that it elongates the reader’s life unlike those who are not reading at all. Secondly, it makes the readers healthier all the time,” Abdullahi added.