BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Developers of the Eko Atlantic City (EAC) Project, South EnergyX, have stressed on the need to plant over 200,000 trees as part of efforts to promote greener environment and improve the Green City commitment in the Lagos state.

This, it said, would balance both the need for environmental preservation and quality infrastructural projects in the state by setting the environmental standards for new emerging cities worldwide in a bid to contribute a clean, healthier and more environmentally friendly Lagos.

The company added that, through this development, it will plant over 200,000 trees, using energy-efficient building materials where possible, and developing well-planned roads and infrastructure.

The Green City project is expected to improve the city road network, drainage system, and other infrastructure that also point to the green city mandate.

The vice chairman, Eko Atlantic, Ronald Chagoury Jnr said: “alongside our commitment to planting trees, developers in the city are currently looking to implement solar power for their buildings which will increase the use of renewable energy in the city.

“We are also constantly looking out for the latest technologies and techniques to further improve energy and resource efficiency within the city. Some of these include smart buildings, efficient energy storage, and smart monitoring. We believe that we will achieve greater levels of energy efficiency as the city continues to develop.”