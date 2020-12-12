ADVERTISEMENT

Africa’s leading real estate brokerage firm, Billionaire Realtors’ Group (BRG), has celebrated its fourth anniversary with an event tagged; “Vision Board and Goal Setting Conference.”

The event which held in December 2, 2020, had over 500 participants to celebrate exploits and success of BRG so far. It was also an avenue to unveil the theme for 2021 – Far and Beyond.

Speakers at the event were Padebi Ojomo, Praise Fowowe and Niyi Adesanya who was represented by Haruna Francis.

The speakers discussed on values, attitudes and habits that will make real estate consultants thrive and succeed in the coming year. They also impacted practical skills to the attendees.

During the event, BRG executives rewarded its top-performing realtors with gifts and reiterated the company’s vision and mission, the reason they created the company, and why realtors should work with the structured organization in a video.

“Special thanks to our developers, partners, investors’ and realtors in our network for their continued support. They are the reasons that we have sustained a lively operation in the heart of the country. We work with many professionals and suppliers and would like to extend our gratitude to them for their ongoing support over the years. We are looking forward to an amazing and highly rewarding 2021, as our theme for the new year is Far & Beyond, says Tony Aspire Kolawole, the President of the Billionaire Realtors Group.

“I am glad to be here today and to have been a part of BRG. I am happy that the company is concerned with the growth of realtors and is doing its bits to improve our knowledge base of consultants in its network. As a real estate consultant, the wealth of knowledge this platform provides has helped me to catapult my sales and improve personally as an individual, says Dr Olaide Okubena, one of the top realtors with BRG.”

Padebi Ojomo, one of the speakers commended the Billionaire Realtors’ Group for continuously investing in training their teams. As one of the speakers today, I am pleased by the structure of the organisation and their great achievements so far.

Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) is a network of Africa’s leading independent real estate marketers specialized in solving the sales problem of real estate developers. Starting in 2016, BRG was created to protect the interest of realtors in a structured and organized framework.

The company leverages the power of relationship marketing to enhance the sales process. With over 40,000 realtors in its network, BRG has developed capacity as Africa’s number one real estate brokerage firm.