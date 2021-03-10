ADVERTISEMENT

It was a galaxy of meeting of stars in Port-Harcourt yesterday when the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, unveiled the Real Madrid Football Academy with an assurance that the institution would not only create jobs, but produce world class future stars.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dare said; “From time immemorial, Rivers state had a reputation of producing notable people like the Great Jaja of Opobo, Alfred Diette Spiff, Justice Karibe White, Professor Tam David West, two Sports Ministers, Alabo Graham Douglas and Tammy Danagogo.

“In football, Sharks which metamorphosed to Rivers United had produced world acclaimed players. Today’s event is therefore not only epochal, but special and monumental. I’m confident that the Real Madrid Academy Ph will produce fantastic players like Paul Hamilton, Adokiye Amaesimaka, Jossy Dombraye, Taribo West, Furo Iyenemi and Nigeria’s most capped player, Joseph Yobo. The foundation for the actualization of this dream has been laid today.”

The Minister stated further, “Although two Nigerians, Emmanuel Amuneke and Gbenga Okunowo had played for Real Madrid bitter rivals Barcelona, no Nigerian has played for the Galaticos. The setting up of this institution could change that trajectory by producing new Ferenck Puskas, Santiago Bernabeur, Raul Gonzalez, Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Dare affirmed that, “Since the main objective is to promote Rivers State and Nigeria the values inherent in football as a profession, The Real Madrid Football Academy Ph is an educational tool capable of contributing to the comprehensive development of our youth by creating jobs and wealth. It is also in sync with our motive of combining education and sports which are inseparable.”

He assured the Rivers State government of the support of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to ensure the implementation of the Academy’s mandate.

The Real Madrid Football Academy, Ph was founded in 2019 by the Governor of Rivers State having been given the Franchise to operate by the Real Madrid Foundation