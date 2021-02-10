Real Madrid have accepted that club captain Sergio Ramos will leave at the end of the season, according to COPE.
Journalist Siro Lopez says Madrid won’t make another offer to Ramos, who has told the club his future lies at another European side.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are among a host of top European clubs to have been linked with a move.
