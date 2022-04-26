Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, when his contract expires at the end of the season, says Guillem Balague.

Rudiger, who has also spoken to Bayern Munich, was offered a contract worth more than £200,000 to stay at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old is expected to sign a four-year deal at the Bernabeu with a medicals set to take place in London.

Real Madrid had originally rejected the chance to sign Rudiger but the financial demands were reduced by the player.

Rudiger, who joined the Blues for an initial £29m from Roma in 2017, has played almost 200 games, scoring 12 times.

He has won the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.