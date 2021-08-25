Real Madrid have submitted a €160 million (£137m/$188m) opening offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm.

The Spanish giants are optimistic about getting a deal done before the transfer window closes next week, as they feel Mbappe will not sign a new contract in Paris with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

While Madrid have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic, they feel they are in a position to force PSG into selling one of the best footballers in the world.

Madrid view this as the most important transfer in their recent history, with president Florentino Perez personally involved in talks. PSG and Madrid have a good relationship and talks have been carried out quietly and cordially.