Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to test Paris Saint-Germain’s resolve with a £102m offer for Kylian Mbappe.

The striker is yet to commit his future to the Parc des Princes outfit beyond 2022, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side are running the risk of losing him for free in 12 months’ time.

PSG supposedly believed that the arrival of Lionel Messi would convince Mbappe to sign a new deal in the French capital, but a recent report claimed that the Frenchman was instead ‘concerned’ by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signing.

According to journalist PacoJo Delgado, Real Madrid are preparing a last-ditch attempt to sign Mbappe this summer and are prepared to offer a nine-figure sum to PSG.

Delgado adds that Real Madrid will expect Mbappe to arrive on a free transfer in 2022 if PSG refuse to sell, and the World Cup-winning Frenchman is set to discuss his future with the Ligue 1 side on Monday.

Mbappe boasts 132 goals from 172 games in a PSG shirt and assisted Mauro Icardi’s winner on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season against Troyes.