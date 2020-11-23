La Liga leaders Real Sociedad were rewarded for their persistence as they eventually edged out Cadiz 1-0 away on Sunday to earn a sixth consecutive league win.

Sweden forward Alexander Isak gave the dominant visitors the lead midway through the second half, rising highest at the far post to head in a cross from Adnan Januzaj.

he Basques had goals by Isak and Mikel Merino ruled out for offside either side of halftime before Isak struck, while Merino also had a shot cleared off the line by Cadiz defender Fali.

Imanol Alguacil’s side also barely allowed their opponents a sight of goal, conceding only two shots in the 90 minutes, neither of which hit the target.

The victory kept Sociedad top of the standings and took them on to 23 points after 10 games, three ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid but having played two games more.

Cadiz are sixth on 14 points and are still waiting for their first home victory since returning to the top flight.