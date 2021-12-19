No fewer than 25 team are expected to battle in the debut season edition of the Realtor Football League in 2022.

Coordinator of Realtor Cup Tunde Ojoniyi, while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports during the Realtor Retreat match at the Old parade ground in Abuja on Saturday said the preparations are in top gear to host a successful league come next year.

Ojoniyi revealed that the league would be mainly for real estate companies across the country, adding that it will further enhance the development of corporate sports.

“The main reason behind the tournament is to promote cooperate sports and encourage real estate organizations to develop Nigeria’s youth through football.

About 24 teams would be participating in the debut season, so we are calling on the real estate firms to come up with their football team as mouthwatering prizes will be won at the end of the league.

He further called on the cooperate organisation and well to do Nigerians to support the Realtor Cup.

“The matches played here today was a rehearsal of what Nigerians should expect when the league start, we had about 24 organisation that played amongst themselves today, it was fun for all of us. So we are calling on cooperate world and stakeholders to partner with us ahead of the league” he concluded.