A real estate player, ATCO Homes has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that citizens and expatriates gain access to affordable housing in the real estate sector.

It also assured that the firm is poised to drive foreign direct investment in the country through robust delivery of high yielding real estate product as the impact of the pan African trade agreement widens. The chief executive officer. ATCO HOMES, Mr Bartholomew Egbochie, said, the pan African trade agreement, precisely the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has the potential to lift more than 30 million people out of poverty through wider trade and economic integration as the continent’s sagging intra-trade level, standing at 15% of all trade engagement, is reinvigorated.

He mentioned that the movement of people and goods across borders would come under sharp focus as the visa regimes are relaxed to ease access to key commercial cities in Sahara and sub-Saharan Africa, especially, among countries that have signed off on the agreement.

This, he said, would deepen intra-trading efforts, stimulate increased influx of investors and traders in the country, thus leading to high demand for accommodation in places such as Lagos.

The influx of foreigners in the country for trading and tourism, he said, will increase the demand for affordable housing, saying, the current housing units in Nigeria are far below the total demand.

He added that the joint efforts of the top public policy-makers and private businesses through the formulation of cogent growth policies and the conceptualisation and delivery of market-oriented products and services would help indigenes and foreign investors maximise the various benefits of the pan Africa trade frameworks.

Emphasising ATCO Homes positioning in ensuring the indigenes and foreign investors gain access to affordable, high-yielding real estate products, Egbochie hinted, ATCO Homes investment actions are driven by purpose.

“We are therefore working assiduously round the clock to ensure that expatriates and indigenes can access affordable real estate products in choice areas of Lagos, a trading hub for the nation, as the pan Africa trade agreement expands its impact,” he emphasised.

