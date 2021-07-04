Realtor firm, Periwinkle Residences Limited, is partnering with the developers of EKO Atlantic City Project to invest $20 million in the construction of a 15-storey luxury condo in the EKO Atlantic City Project in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the chief executive officer of the real estate firm, Chiedu Nweke, at the sign off ceremony for the acquisition of 2,400 square meters of land at Eko Atlantic City.

The project, which is primarily to project lifestyle would be delivered in 30 months and is targeted at high net worth individuals in the emerging market with the aim of driving foreign direct investment into the country.

The company, in a statement, noted that, part of the move was to challenge similar development with the likes of smart cities which could be found in Singapore and Dubai while replicating such in Nigeria.

The developer said, the journey started in 2009 when the chairman of EAC promised to collaborate with him to provide world class luxury condos.

Confirming the partnership, managing director, Eko Atlantic, David Frame, said: “the concept is to develop a world-class city matching global standards and to achieve that, we need to move as a team.”

The chief operating officer, Tunde Olatunde, stressed that, the company’s vision “is to build the biggest and tallest condos in Nigeria and Africa,” with the project expected to churn out luxury three-bedroom condos to be sold off in a flexible payment schedule, spread over 30 months.