A realtor, Mr. Emmanuel Oyelowo said, his company would combine skilled professionals in structural design and real estate management to boost the real estate investment in the country.

This, he said, would be done through affordable housing to enable individuals and investors with the process of securing home ownership dreams to pursue their Investment desire.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP at the weekend, Oyelowo, who is the managing director/CEO of Roccio Carrillo LTD,, said the move was geared towards reducing housing deficit in the real estate sector, adding that, the project will promote business opportunities within the investment corridors of Lagos and Ogun state metropolis.

Speaking during the launch of Unicorn Smart City Project in Mowe, Ogun State, he affirmed that, the housing project is a mix development of community, comprising of low, medium and high density zones that would cater for the demographic needs of various societal classes within it’s corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, he said, it is necessary to revamp the property rental space in the country by proffering affordable and flexible payment plans for tenants to source suitable homes while eliminating the challenges of gender, tribal differences, religion, among others

He lamented that the government is not doing so much in the areas of social housing projects to reduce housing unit deficit which, he said, should address the carrying capacity of the population yet to come.

He hinted that the Unicorn City Project would have smart city features that would accommodate multifunctional towers, recreational centres, artificial lake, horticultural gardens and designated zones for commerce and public utility.

While also stating that the smart City project would link into major cities to connect federal roads, railway station and interchange within the state, linking into cities such as Shagamu, Ikorodu, Lagos, Abeokuta, Mowe-Shagamu interchange, Papalanto and inroads to the Eastern region.

Further to this, he said, the Ogun State has proximity to construction materials as natural endowment and with the presence of manufacturing firms in the state, supply chains of raw materials will be very easy to access at a very cheap rate.