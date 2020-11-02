By Salifu Usman, Abuja

In support of the Federal Government’s drive to boost the agricultural sector of the economy and empower Nigerians, Reap Africa Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, is set to launch project KOMANOMA (Back to Agro).

The project which is aimed at empowering 50,000 unemployed youths and employing youths with professional training on agro production, processing and marketing of agricultural products, will be unveiled to the public, today in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the project lunch, the founder of Reap Africa Initiative, Donald Ifeanyi Mmereole, explained the concept behind the project KOMANOMA (Back to Agro).

“Project KOMANOMA (Back to Agro) is coined from the Hausa word meaning Back to Agriculture with the pilot phase kick starting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Kaduna State. Project KOMANOMA (Back to Agro) is targeted at creating a minimum of 100,000 direct and indirect jobs which again will lead to a rejuvenated agricultural economy. We had in time past partnered the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SEAD), Small and Medium Enterprise Development (SMEDAN) AND NIRSAL AGSMEIS.

“Having partnered reputable organisations over the years, we are confident that this project will serve as the deal breaker and catalyst for rapid agribusiness development in Nigeria. We are presently in partnership with Agribusiness Development Partners Ltd for professional training, animal mart farms and fisheries for demonstration and NIRSAL MFB as an accredited Enterprise Development Institution for participants to access funding under the AGSMEIS LOAN SCHEME,” Mmereole stated.

Mmereole further explained that project KOMANOMA is for all Nigerians and should be compulsory to every youth, men and women households as well as retirees who are passionate about agribusiness.

He said this can be done by visiting the organisation’s website; www.reapinitiative.org to get registered for the project, noting that participants will be trained, certified and mentored by Reap Africa Initiative.