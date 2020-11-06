By Our Editors

President Muhammadu Buhari recently reappointed Professor Mahmood Yakubu for a second term as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The reappointment is unique as this is the first time in the history of the commission that a chairman will be reappointed.

Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015. He succeeded Prof. Attahiru Jega, who supervised the conduct of the 2015 general election. Before the 2019 general election, Yakubu had supervised the off-cycle elections in states such as Kogi, Edo and Ondo during his first term in office. Although his reappointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate, political analysts believe that Prof Yakubu has done well in his assignment to deserve a smooth sail in the Red Chamber when he appears before the legislators.

This newspaper recalls that Yakubu encountered some initial problems at the take-off of his first term in office. Inconclusive elections then were the order of the day. However, INEC has recorded tremendous improvements in the recent Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The decision to introduce a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV)” which enabled Nigerians to view polling unit results in real-time as voting ended on Election Day. That actually was a game changer as it gave some modicum of transparency to both elections.

Sadly, free, fair and credible elections in the country are the exception rule rather than the rule. Our elections are characterised by brigandage, violence, thuggery, ballot box snatching and vote-buying. No matter how good and or noble the intentions of the electoral commission, politicians know ways to circumvent the process. We recall that the introduction of the card reader technology in the elections led to an astronomical increase in the rate of vote-buying.

Regrettably, in some cases, the electoral body was forced to abandon the card reader for some elections due to pressure by politicians and in some cases, the voters. Such negative attitude of desperation has, no doubt, robbed our electoral system of what would have been the tremendous gains of the card reader technology.

To be sure, there’s no perfect election anywhere in the world. The bastion of democracy, United States of America (USA’s) election is under scrutiny as there are allegations of malpractices. Perfection itself is a mirage, but when one strives towards it, one is very likely to end somewhere within the standard limits of acceptability and credibility.

There’s no gainsaying it that Prof. Yakubu has a lot of work to do to give a semblance of transparency to our elections, especially the processes leading to the voting. We also strongly believe he has the capacity to deliver on the job given the recent strides by the commission in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

That said, it is the considered opinion of this Newspaper that not much can be achieved with regard to the overall credibility of our elections without the introduction of electronic voting. It is simply the way to go. As a starting point, the use of card reader should be given legal backing in the Electoral Act. The more human error and interference are reduced in our elections, the more transparent and credible the elections will be.

Accordingly, the National Assembly should as a matter of urgency, begin work on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill where electronic voting should be taken into account. We recall that the President had declined to sign the Electoral Act in 2019 on the grounds that it was too close to the elections. To avoid a similar scenario, therefore, the 9th Assembly should begin work on it in now.

The President had consistently assured Nigerians that he will leave a legacy of free, fair and credible elections. Nigerians have no reason not to believe him as we have seen a demonstration of that commitment in the Edo and Ondo polls.

Consequently, we call on the National Assembly to, within the next six months, conclude work on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill even as we urge the President to speedily grant his assent when the bill is placed before him. Equally, the legislature should make Yakubu’s job easier by giving the necessary legislations to back the reforms by the electoral body. INEC must be independent to be able to correct the anomalies in the electoral system. We wish Prof Yakubu success in his second term.

However, it is pertinent to suggest that no matter the level of the integrity of the INEC chairman, his success or failure is likely to be defined by the cooperation he receives from all stakeholders. To that extent, therefore, the political elite who are already warming up for the next election cycle owe themselves a political duty to ensure that he succeeds.