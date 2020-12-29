By KUNLE OLASANMI |

A Federal High Court, sitting in the Lagos Division, has temporarily stopped the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) from taking any further steps in effecting its deadline date for insurance and reinsurance companies to recapitalise their financial base.

Justice C. J. Aneke of the court made the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought before him by the Incorporated Trustees of the Pragmatic Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria.

The motion marked FHC/L/CS/1797/2020 and filed on December 15, 2020, was moved on behalf of the group by their lawyer, I.C. Ifedora.

The applicant specifically prayed the court for an order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendant and its agents from taking any further steps in the recapitalisation process in the insurance industry, pending the hearing and determination of its motion on notice already filled before the court.

NAICOM had in a circular in May 2019 called for increase in the minimum paid up capital for insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria.

According to the circular, life insurance firms are required to meet a minimum paid-up capital of N8 billion, from its previous N2 billion previously. While general insurance companies are required to raise their minimum paid-up capital to N10 billion from N3 billion previously.

NAICOM also raised the regulatory capital for composite insurance from N5 billion to N18 billion, while it increased the minimum capital of reinsurance businesses from N10 billion to N20.

The firms are however directed to comply with the new directive not later than December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 respectively.

Dissatisfied, the plaintiff had approached the court to seek redress.

They asked the court to also restrain NAICOM from taking further steps or issuing further directives or circulars for the purpose of enforcing the December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 deadlines for the recapitalisation of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies, or imposing any restrictions on the business of any Insurance or Reinsurance Company for the purpose of enforcing NAICOM’S Circular or directives on the recapitalisation exercise, pending the hearing and determination of motion for Interlocutory Injunction filed in the suit.

Delivering ruling in the exparte, Justice Aneke after reading the affidavit in support of the motion sworn to by Bisi Bakare and after hearing I. C. Ifedora counsel to the applicant, subsequently made “An order for maintenance of the status quo ante belum as of December 21, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed.

The matter was adjourned to January 12, 2021 for hearing.