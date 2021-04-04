Anchored Scriptures: Luke 21:14-15, Hosea 14:2, Psalm 8:2, Acts 4:1-15, Acts 6:9-10, Proverbs 21:22, Ecclesiastes 9:18, Proverbs 28:13

Beloved, there is a powerful weapon that can take you to the top. There is a powerful weapon that can contest with any power that is contesting against you.

For every power that will rise against you, a word from heaven will cut them down.

When the circumstances around you become unfavourable, God will give you a word and a wisdom.

Receive that anointing now, for a word and wisdom in the name of Jesus!

God will drop a word and a wisdom, to apply that word into your spirit.

With a mouth and a wisdom, beloved, every lion standing in your way shall die. With a mouth and a wisdom, what you have not been able to achieve in years; you shall achieve them. With a mouth and a wisdom, every Goliath standing in your way shall catch fire; and shall fall down and die. You need just a mouth and a wisdom.

When they conspire against you beloved, what should you ask for? A mouth and a wisdom! When they are trying to destroy you with their witchcraft powers, you need a mouth and a wisdom.

A mouth and a wisdom will scatter every strange power gathered against you, it will scatter them. So one major prayer point you should be praying for yourself is , ‘O God arise, give me a mouth and a wisdom’! Say this seven times, “O God arise, give me a mouth and a wisdom! Once you have a mouth and a wisdom, once you speak; then heavens will take over.

Whatever power is against you, a mouth and a wisdom will cut them off. Look at the book of Hosea 14:2. They can hire all kinds of sorcerers against you, but a mouth and a wisdom will scatter them.

Listen to dear:Words have creative power.

Words have double barrel power. Words have tearing down power. Words have undying power. Words have healing power. Words can work wonders.Words can poison.Words can destroy. Words can heal. Words can blind.

Words can deliver from difficulty and troubles.

Words can move mountains.Words can shape and define our lives.Words have a directing power Words can color our lives.Words have building power. Words have destructive power. Words have the power of lives and death.

Words have spreading power.

God too, is a God of word. All things were made by the words of God, all things exist by the word of God.Jesus spoke to those angry waves and they were silent. Jesus spoke to the dead and they lived. Jesus spoke to the fig tree and they dried up.

Words enter into the spirit realm first, and bring forth the manifestation of either good things or evil things; this is a very serious matter.The human body is designed to respond to words, so words are a dynamic force. Words are swords we use in battle, for success and happiness.Words can produce wonders.Beloved, words can also produce horrors.

Proverbs 21:22, Ecclesiastes 9:18

Wisdom definition: Wisdom is the ability to use knowledge correctly.Wisdom is common sense, in an uncommon degree. Wisdom is to shape ourselves into God’s plan.

Wisdom is to have an insight.Wisdom is the ability to separate what is true from false, what is right from wrong, what is good from bad; what is worthwhile from worthless!

Wisdom is discernment, it is foresight, it is good judgement. Wisdom is a gate to greatness. It is seeing things as God sees them.Wisdom is always superior to strength. Receive the wisdom of God in the name of Jesus! Beloved, You need a mouth and a wisdom!

Implications Of What I’ve Been Telling You So Far:

Accusations, interrogations and attacks will come against you, there is nothing you’re going to do about this; but do not depend on your brain or your intelligence to answer them. Wisdom to know what to say, and a mouth with which to say it as it should be said; is something that comes from God from heaven. When the door of utterance is opened unto you from heaven, it will make you a winner!

May that door of utterance be opened unto you from heaven, in the name of Jesus!

God could have sent an angel from heaven to respond, but He chose to use your mouth; so he gives you a mouth and a wisdom!

Look At These Scriptures

Psalm 8:2, Acts 4:1-15, Acts 6:9-10

Barriers To Receiving A Mouth And A Wisdom:

Secret sin: Any secret sin in your life will prevent heaven from giving you a mouth and a wisdom. (Proverbs 28:13)

Disobedience to God. If you’re operating a life of disobedience, you will be unable to receive a mouth and a wisdom from him.

Others are fear, prayerlessness, unbrokeness and ignorance.

These are things beloved, that will prevent you from having a mouth and a wisdom.

Prayer Rain:

O God arise, and damage my ignorance in the name of Jesus! Every satanic power assigned to overthrow my destiny, scatter in the name of Jesus! Father, I receive a word and a wisdom to overcome my adversaries in the name of Jesus! O God arise, give me a mouth and a wisdom; by the power in the blood of Jesus Christ. My Father (3ce), arise in the thunder of your power; and give me a mouth and a wisdom in the name of Jesus!

Where is the Lord God of Elijah, arise; make me your battle axe in the name of Jesus!

I move from glory to glory, from strength to strength, from favor to favor; by the power in the blood of Jesus! Powers speaking demotion into my life, die in the name of Jesus! Powers using my glory to shine, you’re a liar; die in the name of Jesus! Power to terrify my enemies, I’m available; fall upon me now, in the name of Jesus! Where is the Lord God of Elijah, arise; silence my silencers in the name of Jesus!

Agenda of the rulers of darkness for my life, expire in the name of Jesus!

With Faith: Within 24 hours, let my blockages be uprooted in the name of Jesus!

Detention of domestic witchcraft, I’m not your candidate; catch fire in the name of Jesus!

Wicked powers in my family line, what are you waiting for; die in the name of Jesus!

Clap while praying:* Powers assigned to waste me installmentally, die int he name of Jesus! I kill every disease in my body, by the power in the blood of Jesus!

God bless you in Jesus name.

Subject: Going To Church

Going To Church train stopped at the Assemblies of God Church, Byazhin, Abuja to witness it’s end of the month power packed thanksgiving service.

The host, Rev OSINACHI CHIGBU ministered on the theme: “Recounting God’s Faithfulness And Greatness. He read from Psalm 89:5-8. YEMISI OKUNLOLA reports.

Psalms 89:5-8 ; “The heavens praise your wonders, Lord, your faithfulness too, in the assembly of the holy ones. For who in the skies above can compare with the Lord? Who is like the Lord among the heavenly beings? In the council of the holy ones God is greatly feared; he is more awesome than those who surround him. Who is like you, Lord God Almighty? You, Lord, are mighty, and your faithfulness surrounds you.”

Many people are deceived by their erroneous thinking that God has chosen to be fair to some and unfair to the rest. Others think of Him as a supreme being who just sits way above, watching without interference in the activities of men. Being born again and knowing about the holy spirit makes it easy for any man to live a christian life.

This shallow minded individuals have come up with erroneous conclusion that God hates some and loves others. Some others also believe that he only existed in the past, hence, he had dealings with selected few of bible days.

There are different ways in which the Lord has displayed his faithfulness to mankind.

God is faithful and great in creation:

He planned my conception, birth and upbringing through many dangers. He made the whole universe by the word of his mouth. He is sustaining it by his great and mighty hands. God is too faithful to fail.

2 God is faithful and great in provision:

He is the God of providence. His name is called Jehovah Jireh, which means, God our providence. He is faithful in providing for his people’s needs, food, water, clothing and shelter.

God is faithful and great in mercy:

God has a mercy seat where people who are hurt, oppressed, rejected, maltreated, dejected, condemned or maligned come and receive mercy. Psalms 89:1 says, “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.

God is faithful and great in leadership:

Exodus 13:20-22 reads, “After leaving Sukkoth, they camped at Etham on the edge of the desert. By day, the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night, in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night. Neither the pillar of cloud by day nor the pillar of fire by night left its place in front of the people. This passage of scripture provides us with an accurate account of how God began a journey of leading the Israelites from Succoth, through a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night.

It can be seen that in spite of their shortcomings, God didn’t take the pillar of cloud away from them till their journey’s end. Indeed, the faithfulness of God has seen us through the years. He has led us through into rest from sins and sorrows, through mountains, rocks, hills and valleys.

God is faithful in protection:

Prov 18:10 and Psalms 91:1 show that his name is a big protective tower where the righteous are guaranteed safety. If it were not God, who else could have saved like this?

God is faithful and great in redemption

Psalms 103:4 says, “Who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion.”

God is faithful and great in forgiveness and healing

Psalms 103:3 reads, “God forgives all your iniquities and heals all your diseases.

Psalms 107:15-16 reads, “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind,for he breaks down gates of bronze and cuts through bars of iron.”

God is faithful and great in deliverance

Deliverance, in this context, speaks of Salvation. God saved us from sin, death, danger, accident, shame, sickness and wars. David saw this in 2 Sam 7:18-22 and he also declared it in Psalms 34:19-22- “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken. Evil will slay the wicked; the foes of the righteous will be condemned. The Lord will rescue his servants; no one who takes refuge in him will be condemned.

The counsel is that we cannot exhaust His faithfulness, either by writing or by speaking. God is faithful. “Oh that men would praise the Lord for His goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men.” If you are to pay for the air that you breathe, can you afford its cost?

What shall I render to you, O Lord God.