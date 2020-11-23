Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for the review of the proposed 2021 budget describing it as too luxurious and no longer tenable in the face of Nigeria’s recent slump into economic recession.

Atiku who regretted that his advice for a cut on cost of governance was not heeded by government however proposed a monthly cash transfers of N5000 and that a one percent poverty alleviation tax should be legislated by the National Assembly on the profits of every international oil company operating in Nigeria, and international airlines doing business in Nigeria, which should also go towards the proposed Poverty Eradication Fund.

The former presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), further called for an end to Nigeria’s borrowing for anything other than essential needs. He added that while the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already bad situation, the nation could have avoided this current situation by a disciplined and prudent management of the economy. Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), report showed two consecutive contractions in second and third quarters, and the depth of the contractions is said to be the worst in decades.

But the former Vice President said, “Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an already bad situation, however, we could have avoided this fate by a disciplined and prudent management of our economy. “For a start, the proposed 2021 budget presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday, October 8, 2020, is no longer tenable. Nigeria neither has the resources, nor the need to implement such a luxury heavy budget. The nation is broke, but not broken. However, if we continue to spend lavishly, even when we do not earn commensurately, we would go from being a broke nation, to being a broken nation.