Reckitt has expanded its operations across the Sub-Saharan Africa with the opening of its new multimillion dollars Nigerian head office to promote economic growth in the country.

The new office inaugurated by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones in Lagos, ensures that Reckitt which has been present in Nigeria since 1960, continues to invest in manufacturing, media, distribution and retail businesses.

The new investment will ensure that Reckitt through which its business and affiliates have generated employment for over 4,000 people, continue to create more job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

Reckitt new head office will serve as base for facilitating increased access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment products for citizens across six countries under its Sub-Saharan Africa region, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania and Ivory Coast.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones stated that “As a British business operating in Nigeria, I am pleased to support the opening in Lagos of their Head Office for sub-Saharan Africa. Our International Trade Team are committed to supporting all UK businesses, delivering more jobs and economic growth for both Nigeria and the UK.”

He added that “Despite the insecurity challenges in Nigeria, we the British government is working closely with the Nigerian government to address the insecurity challenges, but I think the long term and future of Nigeria, shows that the country is the right place for investment, looking at the size of the economy and the human capital.”

The general manager, Reckitt SSA, Akbar Ali Shah, said Nigeria being the biggest economy in Africa is a natural base to drive our expansion plans in sub-Saharan Africa. Reckitt has been working on a Work-From-Home (WFH) policy since March 2020. Over the last year, we learned how the world has evolved, and we understand the benefit of a hybrid work regime.

“We are moving from the conventional office space to an all-inclusive collaboration centre where employees can bring their true selves to work. It is in this regard, that we have set up what will be the future of the workplace, a first of its kind,” he added.