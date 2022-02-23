Reckitt Nigeria has kicked off the recruitment drive for its 2022 Graduate Trainee programme in addressing work-readiness and skills-gap challenges in work place.

The Company Graduate Trainee programme named ‘Reckitt Trailblazers’ was organised with a Career Forum at the Pan -Atlantic University, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The general manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah, advised the students to always be ready to take advantage of career opportunities and emphasised the importance of finding their purpose in other to provide value to the world around them.

Executives from Reckitt, who were also present at the forum, spoke to attendees about the company’s brands, its purpose, its people and culture, as well as the various sustainability initiatives they have, such as, the Dettol Clean Naija and Mortein Fight to End Malaria programmes.

Also speaking at the session, the human resource director, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Abel Idonije said: “at Reckitt, there are lots of career opportunities not just in Nigeria but globally where Reckitt companies are situated. The Reckitt Trailblazers programme will be based on merit and only the best students would qualify.

“There are two ways we are offering students to join the company, the three and six-months internship programs for those who are still undergraduates, and the Reckitt Trailblazers program for graduates.”

He went on to shed light on the graduate recruitment process which will be in four stages: First is an online application, followed by psychometric tests for qualified candidates, then a case study assessment and the final stage will be an Interview with a functional manager.

The director of Academics, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Olusegun Vincent stressed that, “Reckitt is a global brand and a household name which has been attested to by the positive response by the students who seem to know the brands very well.

“The Pan-Atlantic University is a world-class tertiary institution and appreciates the gesture from Reckitt, makers of so many brands that touch lives globally.”

Reckitt will also be present at the fifth edition of the University’s Career Fair where they will further engage the students and give more information about the opportunities they may have within the organisation in the future.

The Reckitt Trailblazers recruitment drive will also be done in other Universities in Nigeria this year.