Northern youths and students have been urged to prepare for future leadership responsibil- ity by working to reclaim their destiny from an exploitative, condescending class that has manipulated the democratic process and governance system.

The charge was made by a convergence of academics and progressive section of the northern leaders and elders at the Kano State edition of the Maitama Sule Leadership Lec- ture Series, held at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) at the weekend.

Speakers at the event, which was chaired by a former deputy governor of Kano State, Pro- fessor Hafiz Abubakar, unanimously agreed that northern Nigerian students in higher in- stitutions remain the bastion of hope for the region’s recovery.

They said unless the prevailing leadership selection process is radically challenged and re- formed, the system would continue to be unduly manipulated by the minority, corrupt and exploiter elite that has monopolised the total available activity in the country since independ- ence.

The thousands of enthusiastic students at the event were thus motivated to passionately work towards reshaping the northern values, visions and designing new strategies for dealing with issues that affect Northern interests on security, on the economy, and on the manner Northerners relate with fellow Nigerians.

The students were reminded of the major role expected of them of rescuing the region from the margins of irrelevance, impotence, inconsequence and decay in the context of a Nige- rian nation that currently runs on values that the region needs to understand and modify to suit its circumstanc

