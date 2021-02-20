A new record label called “Do or Die Entertainment” has been launched in Nigeria amid fanfare at their office at Empire Homes, Chevron Lekki, Lagos.

The record label is owned by an American based Ghanaian, Ruth Adjaloko Danmola.

The event witnessed the signing of a new act, Adewale Muees Odekoya popularly known as Da great and the in-house producer Samuel Nzube known as Dex Star and a lot of media outfits.

At the event, the essence and meaning behind the name was explained “If you don’t work towards a dream, no matter what it is, then it dies” Ruth said when she was asked why the name.

The CEO explained that the record label is open to signing new artistes who are ready and willing to work with the record label. She also expatiated that the organization is not only looking to work in the music industry, they also intend to produce movies in the near future.The event had in attendance some industry experts like Excel who was just appointed the Head of Content Acquisition at Boomplay Nigeria, Lanre Lawal Brymo’s manager and Bode Blaq.

However, the record label only has one artiste they are working with currently who has just released a single titled Canopy.