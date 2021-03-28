Going To Church train stopped at the Assemblies of God Church, Byazhin, Abuja to witness it’s end of the month power packed thanksgiving service. The host, Rev OSINACHI CHIGBU ministered on the theme: “Recounting God’s Faithfulness And Greatness. He read from Psalm 89:5-8. YEMISI OKUNLOLA reports.

Psalms 89:5-8 ; “The heavens praise your wonders, Lord, your faithfulness too, in the assembly of the holy ones. For who in the skies above can compare with the Lord? Who is like the Lord among the heavenly beings? In the council of the holy ones God is greatly feared; he is more awesome than those who surround him. Who is like you, Lord God Almighty? You, Lord, are mighty, and your faithfulness surrounds you.”

Many people are deceived by their erroneous thinking that God has chosen to be fair to some and unfair to the rest. Others think of Him as a supreme being who just sits way above, watching without interference in the activities of men. Being born again and knowing about the holy spirit makes it easy for any man to live a christian life.

This shallow minded individuals have come up with erroneous conclusion that God hates some and loves others. Some others also believe that he only existed in the past, hence, he had dealings with selected few of bible days.

There are different ways in which the Lord has displayed his faithfulness to mankind.

1. God is faithful and great in creation:

He planned my conception, birth and upbringing through many dangers. He made the whole universe by the word of his mouth. He is sustaining it by his great and mighty hands. God is too faithful to fail.

2 God is faithful and great in provision:

He is the God of providence. His name is called Jehovah Jireh, which means, God our providence. He is faithful in providing for his people’s needs, food, water, clothing and shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

God is faithful and great in mercy:

God has a mercy seat where people who are hurt, oppressed, rejected, maltreated, dejected, condemned or maligned come and receive mercy. Psalms 89:1 says, “I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations.

God is faithful and great in leadership:

Exodus 13:20-22 reads, “After leaving Sukkoth, they camped at Etham on the edge of the desert. By day, the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night, in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night. Neither the pillar of cloud by day nor the pillar of fire by night left its place in front of the people. This passage of scripture provides us with an accurate account of how God began a journey of leading the Israelites from Succoth, through a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night.

It can be seen that in spite of their shortcomings, God didn’t take the pillar of cloud away from them till their journey’s end. Indeed, the faithfulness of God has seen us through the years. He has led us through into rest from sins and sorrows, through mountains, rocks, hills and valleys.

5. God is faithful in protection:

Prov 18:10 and Psalms 91:1 show that his name is a big protective tower where the righteous are guaranteed safety. If it were not God, who else could have saved like this?

God is faithful and great in redemption

Psalms 103:4 says, “Who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion.” God is faithful and great in forgiveness and healing

Psalms 103:3 reads, “God forgives all your iniquities and heals all your diseases.

Psalms 107:15-16 reads, “Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind,for he breaks down gates of bronze and cuts through bars of iron.”

God is faithful and great in deliverance

Deliverance, in this context, speaks of Salvation. God saved us from sin, death, danger, accident, shame, sickness and wars. David saw this in 2 Sam 7:18-22 and he also declared it in Psalms 34:19-22- “The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones, not one of them will be broken. Evil will slay the wicked; the foes of the righteous will be condemned. The Lord will rescue his servants; no one who takes refuge in him will be condemned.

The counsel is that we cannot exhaust His faithfulness, either by writing or by speaking. God is faithful. “Oh that men would praise the Lord for His goodness and for his wonderful works to the children of men.” If you are to pay for the air that you breathe, can you afford its cost?

What shall I render to you, O Lord God.