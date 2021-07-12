The Nigerian Navy has said that a viral supplementary list of recruits into its service is fake and urged the general public to disregard same.

The director of information, Naval Headquarters, Cdre Suleman Dahun, disclosed this while reacting to the purported sectional supplementary list of successful candidates in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise.

He said the list was amplified by an online newspaper of questionable integrity.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the list is fake and did not emanate from the Naval Headquarters.

“The public is, therefore, advised to treat the list as a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill-feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religion sensibilities. The NN is currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over this mischievous story,” he said.

He further urged members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.