The Katsina State government has approved recruitment of about 15 additional Veterinary Doctors to help in tackling the spread of Avian Influenza infection in the state. The government has also gotten rid of 20,000 birds suspected to have been infected by the Influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu.

Speaking recently, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, Dr Lawal Bagiwa, disclosed that his ministry has already held stakeholders’ meetings and brainstormed on way forward with all relevant associations, including Poultry Farmers Association, NAPRI and NCDC.

He says, “We swung into action by ordering total closure of the farm. We also got rid of about 20,000 birds suspected to have been infected by the flu, though not all the birds were rid of because the farmer has already started selling them off before we arrived.”

Furthermore, the Special Assistant listed other measures taken by his Ministry to include sensitisation of stakeholders to bio safety measures, giving a clear restriction of all farming activities in the farm zones to their gates, disinfecting all, including suspected farms and the issue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to farmers.

He called on Katsina citizens not to panic, but to report or contact veterinary officers at their local government offices for prompt action.