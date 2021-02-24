By Shalom Oludele, Abuja

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, has called on the people of the state, especially those working closely with the governor, to continue in their support for governor Akeredolu, and not relent in their good works of piloting the state to an enviable height.

He made the call while felicitating with the executive governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the occasion of his re-election and subsequent inauguration as the governor of the Sunshine State for a second term in office on Wednesday, 24th February, 2021.

In a statement, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, said the occasion is another milestone in the history of the Sunshine State as it affords all and sundry the opportunity to celebrate the sterling leadership qualities and demonstrable integrity as a talk-and-do governor, adding that his undying commitments in the areas of Infrastructure, Education, Health and Security during the first term in office are laudable signposts which should be pursued with rigour and vigour during his second term in office.

Fasakin added: “It is our fervent prayer at FEDPOLEL that God Almighty will direct you aright in the onerous task of piloting the affairs of our dear state to an enviable height among its contemporaries.

“Once again, congratulations to Mr Governor on this glorious occasion.”