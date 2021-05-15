ADVERTISEMENT

Perez has yet to finish on the podium in his four races as a Red Bull driver – having won a race last year at Racing Point – his best finish so far being P4 at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, meanwhile, a shoulder issue led to him qualifying eighth before recovering to fifth in the race, a full 48 seconds behind Verstappen on the same strategy. And with Mercedes’ under-pressure Valtteri Bottas still able to be close enough to Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s battle for the lead in Barcelona to limit Verstappen’s strategic options, Horner said Red Bull were counting on Perez to do the same job for them.

“It’s coming together for him,” said Horner after the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. “He had an off-day yesterday, he was compromised in the race behind Daniel [Ricciardo] obviously, but then he didn’t manage to make the headway at a track that’s so difficult to pass on.

“Of course we desperately need him to be in that gap so that Mercedes don’t have the strategic options that they had today. But I’m convinced that that will come for Checo as he finds more confidence and time in the car.”